SC seeks govt reply on Netaji's daughter's plea to return ashes from Tokyo

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's daughter, Anita B Pfaff, has moved the Supreme Court of India, seeking the repatriation of her father's ashes from Tokyo's Renkoji temple, prompting the Centre to respond to this significant historical and emotional plea.

IMAGE: Anita B Pfaf, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's daughter. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's daughter, Anita B Pfaff, has filed a plea in the Supreme Court for the return of his ashes from Tokyo.

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Centre, seeking its response on the matter of repatriating Netaji's remains.

Pfaff has consistently advocated for her father's mortal remains to be brought to India for final rites.

This new plea follows a previous attempt by Netaji's grand-nephew, which the Supreme Court had dismissed, stating the heir should come forward.

The Renkoji temple in Tokyo is believed to house Netaji's remains, a subject of long-standing theories about his disappearance.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response from the Centre on a plea by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's daughter seeking directions for return of his "ashes" from Tokyo's Renkoji temple.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the Centre seeking its response on the plea filed by Anita B Pfaff, daughter of Netaji Bose.

Netaji's Daughter Seeks Repatriation Of Remains

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the petitioner, said she has "consistently and publicly sought repatriation of her father's mortal remains to India for final rites with dignity and finality".

There have been many theories surrounding Netaji's disappearance in August 1945. Some reports have suggested that his remains are preserved at the Renkoji temple in Tokyo.

In March this year, the apex court had refused to entertain a plea filed by the grand nephew of Netaji Bose seeking directions to bring back to India the ashes believed to be those of Bose from Tokyo's Renkoji temple.

After the top court had showed its disinclination to entertain the plea, the counsel appearing for petitioner Ashis Ray had sought permission to withdraw it.

The bench had permitted him to withdraw the petition.

"She (Bose's daughter) is not before us," the bench had then said, adding that if the heir wanted the ashes to be brought to the country, she must come before it.

"We respect her sentiments, and we would ensure that her sentiments are translated into legal action. But she must step forward," the top court had said.