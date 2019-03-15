rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » SC seeks EC's response on counting of VVPAT slips

SC seeks EC's response on counting of VVPAT slips

March 15, 2019 13:13 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Election Commission's response on a plea by Opposition leaders seeking counting of voter verifiable paper audit trail slips of 50 per cent of electronic voting machines in each constituency before the Lok Sabha results are declared.

 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna listed the plea of the opposition leaders for March 25 and asked the EC to depute an officer to assist the court.

The plea was filed by several opposition leaders, including Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: VVPAT, EC, Justices Deepak Gupta, Sanjiv Khanna, Ranjan Gogoi
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use