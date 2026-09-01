SC seeks Centre's view on using totalisers to count EVM votes

The Supreme Court has initiated a crucial discussion on electoral reforms, seeking the Centre's stance on implementing totalisers for EVM vote counting to safeguard voter privacy and prevent post-poll violence.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Supreme Court seeks Centre's input on introducing totalisers for EVM vote counting.

Totalisers combine votes from multiple polling booths to enhance voter privacy.

The court wants to identify any impediments or negative impacts of this system.

Petitioners argue totalisers prevent post-poll violence and protect voter anonymity.

The Election Commission previously supported totalisers but now cites political party disagreement.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response from the Centre on pleas seeking introduction of totalisers for counting of votes recorded in electronic voting machines (EVMs).

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the Union of India to inform it about impediments in introduction of totalisers.

Totaliser is a device which allows votes cast in about 14 polling booths to be counted together.

Understanding EVM Totalisers And Their Purpose

"The Union of India may examine the issue of carrying out the necessary amendment in the Conduct of Elections Rules for introduction of totalisers for counting of votes recorded in EVMs.

"We would like to know what are the impediments, if any, and whether there would be any negative impact because of introduction of such a mechanism," the bench said.

The top court directed the Centre to examine elections rules and the recommendation made by the Law Commission of India, including the proposed provision for totalisation.

Arguments For And Against Totaliser Implementation

Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, one of the petitioners, submitted that he was seeking introduction of totaliser to ensure the privacy of the voters.

"My request is that many countries are using this totaliser only to secure the right to privacy and to avoid post-poll violence.

"The ECI, from 2007 and up to a few days back, even before the reply filed yesterday, has always supported the totaliser," he said.

The counsel appearing for the Election Commission said there were several impediments in introduction of totalisers and the majority of political parties have not agreed to it.

Broader Electoral Reforms Under Consideration

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, Yogesh Gupta and others seeking direction for common electoral rolls for Parliament, Assembly and local body polls to save public money and manpower.

The petition has also sought direction to the authorities to take steps to use totaliser for counting of votes.

It referred to the provisions of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, under which votes in the EVMs are to be counted polling station-wise, and said this led to situations where voting pattern in various localities or pockets become known to everyone.