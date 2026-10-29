SC says banks must compensate victims of digital fraud in case of negligence

The Supreme Court has mandated that banks must be held accountable for digital fraud losses, ensuring victims receive compensation when financial institutions fail in their due diligence, as it reviews RBI's upcoming KYC amendments.

Key Points The Supreme Court on Thursday stated that banks must indemnify victims of digital fraud, such as digital arrests, if the fraud is due to the financial institution's failure in due diligence.

The court will examine the RBI's proposed KYC Amendment Directions, 2026, which are expected to be notified by November 30 and operationalised by December 31.

The proposed regulatory framework must include suitable compensation for victims where financial institutions fail in their due diligence obligations.

Mandatory preventive measures, including suspending unusual transactions and automated reporting of suspicious activity, were reiterated by the bench.

The CJI highlighted the continued loss of nearly Rs 800 crore from such offences this year and identified bank accountability and mule accounts as key areas for intervention.

Observing that banks must be made accountable to indemnify losses of victims of digital fraud, the Supreme Court on Thursday said victims of offences like digital arrests should receive compensation of at least the amount lost if the fraud is found to have resulted from a failure of due diligence by the financial institution.

Supreme Court's Stance On Bank Accountability

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said it would examine the Reserve Bank of India's proposed Know Your Customer (KYC) Amendment Directions, 2026, which are expected to be notified by November 30 and operationalised by December 31.

The bench stressed that the proposed regulatory framework must provide for suitable compensation to victims where financial institutions are found to have failed in their due diligence obligations.

It also reiterated the need for mandatory preventive measures, including temporarily suspending unusual transactions that deviate from an account holder's established transaction pattern, automated reporting of suspicious activity and physical verification to establish the genuineness of transactions.

RBI's Role And Proposed KYC Amendments

Directing the RBI to submit a list of all authorised financial institutions by the next date of hearing, the bench said the court would issue directions applicable to all institutions without necessarily impleading individual banks in the proceedings.

The court further said that the responsibility of banks to alert neighbouring police stations about unusual transactions involving customers who may be victims of digital arrest scams.

The bench asked the RBI to provide details of the financial institutions that would be covered by the proposed guidelines and the measures being considered to compensate victims for their losses.

Tackling Digital Fraud And Mule Accounts

During the hearing, Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre and other authorities, informed the court that reported digital arrest cases had declined by around 50 per cent compared with the previous year, attributing the reduction to the court's intervention, coordinated action by government ministries and departments, and public awareness campaigns.

The CJI, however, pointed out that the country had still suffered losses of nearly Rs 800 crore from such offences this year.

The CJI identified two key areas requiring further intervention, the accountability of banks and the problem of mule accounts, which are frequently used to receive and transfer proceeds of cybercrime.

The matter, titled In Re: Victims of Digital Arrest Related to Forged Documents, is being monitored by the Supreme Court as part of efforts to strengthen the country's institutional response to cyber-enabled financial fraud.