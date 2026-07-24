SC restricts posting court recordings on social media

The Supreme Court has issued a significant directive prohibiting the unauthorised sharing of audio-video recordings from court proceedings on social media and digital platforms.

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Key Points Supreme Court bans unauthorised sharing of court audio-video recordings on social media.

Prior permission from the Secretary General or Registrar General is now mandatory for sharing.

The directive is an interim measure to address the misuse of live-streamed court videos.

The court has sought responses from the Centre regarding the misuse of judicial proceedings online.

Concerns about misuse were highlighted by senior advocate Vikas Singh and supported by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The Supreme Court on Friday barred posting, reposting or uploading of audio-video recordings of court proceedings on social media and other digital platforms without prior permission of the concerned secretary general of the apex court or the registrar generals of the high courts.

Interim Directive On Judicial Recordings

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea raising the misuse of live-streaming and circulation of videos of court proceedings on social media.

"As an interim measure, it is directed that there shall be no extraction, modification, dissemination, posting, reposting and uploading of audio-video visual recordings of judicial proceedings on social media or other digital platforms without prior permission of the secretary general of this court or the registrar general of the jurisdictional high courts," the bench said.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioner, highlighted the misuse of videos of court proceedings on social media and other digital platforms. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta agreed with Singh and said there has to be some regulation.