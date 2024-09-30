News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » SC repeats order: No publishing RG Kar victim's details on social media

SC repeats order: No publishing RG Kar victim's details on social media

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 30, 2024 18:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Monday reiterated its earlier order that no intermediary is allowed to publish the name and photo of the victim in RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case.

IMAGE: Junior doctors take out a torch rally as they stage a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the RG Kar Hospital, in Kolkata, September 29, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

As the hearing commenced, advocate Vrinda Grover told a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra that the parents of the deceased victim are disconcerted by repeated clips in social media disclosing her name and photos.

 

The top court said it had already passed an order on this issue and it was for the law enforcement agencies to implement the order.

It clarified its earlier order and said it applies to all intermediaries.

The bench noted that substantial leads have come up in the Central Bureau of Investigation investigation and it has given statements on both aspects -- alleged rape and murder and the financial irregularities.

The hearing is currently underway.

The top court on September 17 had said it was disturbed by the findings given in a status report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the rape-murder case but refused to divulge the details, saying any disclosure may jeopardise the ongoing investigation.

On September 9, the top court had voiced concern over the absence of the "challan", a key document forwarding the body of the junior doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata for postmortem, from the records presented before it and sought a report from the West Bengal government.

On August 22, the apex court had tore into the Kolkata police over the delay in registering the unnatural death of the woman doctor, who was raped and killed at the hospital, calling it "extremely disturbing", and questioned the sequence of events and the timing of its procedural formalities.

The top court had earlier constituted a 10-member National Task Force to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other health care professionals.

Terming the incident as "horrific", the apex court had excoriated the state government over the delay in filing the FIR and allowing thousands of people to vandalise the state-run facility.

The rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run hospital has sparked nationwide protests.

The medic's body with severe injury marks was found on August 9.

A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata police in connection with the case the following day.

On August 13, the Calcutta high court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
WB rape: SC expresses concern on missing autopsy docu
WB rape: SC expresses concern on missing autopsy docu
Kolkata rape: SC censures police for delaying FIR
Kolkata rape: SC censures police for delaying FIR
Doc rape-murder: Was someone guarding RG Kar hall?
Doc rape-murder: Was someone guarding RG Kar hall?
Maha govt declares desi cows 'Rajyamata Gomata'
Maha govt declares desi cows 'Rajyamata Gomata'
Keep God out of politics: SC on Tirupati laddus row
Keep God out of politics: SC on Tirupati laddus row
Now, ED books Siddaramaiah in MUDA-linked case
Now, ED books Siddaramaiah in MUDA-linked case
Ravindra Jadeja: The Complete Package
Ravindra Jadeja: The Complete Package

More like this

Disclosing RG Kar report might 'jeopardise' probe: SC

Disclosing RG Kar report might 'jeopardise' probe: SC

Did police botch Kolkata doc murder probe? CBI says...

Did police botch Kolkata doc murder probe? CBI says...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances