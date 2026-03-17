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Home  » News » SC removes child age cap for maternity leave in adoption cases

SC removes child age cap for maternity leave in adoption cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 17, 2026 16:20 IST

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In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court of India has affirmed the right of adoptive mothers to receive maternity leave, striking down discriminatory age restrictions and advocating for equal parental rights.

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Supreme Court has ruled that adoptive mothers are entitled to 12 weeks of maternity leave, regardless of the adopted child's age.
  • Section 60(4) of the 2020 Social Security Code, which limited maternity leave based on the child's age, was deemed unconstitutional.
  • The court recognised adoption as a component of reproductive autonomy, reinforcing the rights of adoptive parents.
  • The Supreme Court has urged the central government to establish provisions for paternity leave as a social security benefit.
  • The ruling came in response to a petition challenging the age restriction on maternity leave for adoptive mothers.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down a law which said a woman would be eligible for maternity leave if she legally adopts a child below the age of three months.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan held that an adoptive mother should be entitled to maternity leave of 12 weeks, irrespective of the age of the adopted child.

"Section 60(4) of the 2020 Code, insofar as it puts an age limit of three months on the age of the adoptive child for the adoptive mother to avail maternity benefit, is violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution," the bench said.

Paternity Leave Recommendation

The apex court also asked the Centre to come out with a provision recognising paternity leave as a social security benefit.

Background of the Ruling

The top court's judgement came on a plea filed by advocate Hamsaanandini Nanduri challenging Section 60(4) of the Social Security Code that allows 12 weeks of maternity leave only if an adoptive mother adopts a child below three months of age.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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