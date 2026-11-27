The Supreme Court of India has dismissed a significant plea seeking the removal of controversial "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" videos featuring Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck from social media, highlighting the complexities of regulating foreign political speech in India.

FILE IMAGE: Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea to remove videos of Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck's "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" slogan from social media.

The petitioner also sought regulation of speeches made by foreigners at events in India.

The bench advised the petitioner to make representations to authorities rather than filing an Article 32 petition.

Filibeck's remarks at the November 13-14 Bharat Summit in Hyderabad sparked political controversy.

He praised Rahul Gandhi's campaign for clean and transparent electoral rolls, linking it to defending democracy.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking the removal of videos of Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck purportedly saying the slogan "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" at the November 13-14 Bharat Summit in Hyderabad, from social media.

Supreme Court's Ruling On Social Media Videos

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh passed the order while hearing a plea seeking a direction to social media platforms to remove the videos.

The petitioner also sought a direction to the authorities for regulation of speeches made by foreigners in events in India.

After the bench said it was dismissing the plea, the petitioner's counsel urged that the authorities be asked to treat the same as a representation.

"No. You are free to make representations. Who is stopping you!" the bench said.

Petitioner's Arguments And Court's Observations

The counsel said the petitioner has not made either Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was present at the event, or the "Congress" a party to the plea as he was not seeking any punitive action.

"This is not about any politician or any party. Meta and social media should pull down these videos. They have gone viral," the petitioner's counsel said.

"You can file a complaint. Why Article 32 petition?" the bench said.

It observed that the petitioner may first take up the cause that the government may be able to regulate speeches of citizens of this country.

"Then you talk about regulating the speeches of foreigners," the bench said while dismissing the plea.

On November 18, the plea was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant.

The bench said the plea would be listed for hearing.

Controversy Surrounding Filibeck's Remarks

The counsel appearing for the petitioner argued that Filibeck interfered in India's domestic political affairs by criticising the government and expressing support for the opposition while addressing the summit.

Filibeck, Secretary-General of the Party of European Socialists (PES), triggered a political controversy with the purported slogan and praise for Rahul Gandhi for his campaign for clean and transparent electoral rolls.

Filibeck also mentioned the opposition's march to Ramlila Maidan earlier this month, saying that democracy must be defended by citizens willing to stand up for it.

"Rahul Gandhi has defended a simple principle on which every democracy rests: 'one person, one vote'.

Political Context Of The 'Vote Chor' Slogan

"His campaign for clean and transparent voter rolls and the thousands who marched with him to Ramlila Maidan just two weeks ago remind us that democracy is not given; it is defended by people willing to stand up for it. 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod'. The Congress party built the democratic foundation of modern India," Filibeck said at the summit.

Gandhi, the Lok Sabha leader of opposition, has held press conferences presenting "evidence" of electoral rigging and other malpractices in several states.

The slogan at the heart of the Summit controversy emerged out of the opposition's attack on the Narendra Modi-led central government.