SC rejects plea seeking Nupur Sharma's arrest

SC rejects plea seeking Nupur Sharma's arrest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 09, 2022 20:45 IST
The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking the arrest of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks on the Prophet made during a TV debate.

Photograph: Courtesy Nupur Sharma on Facebook

A bench of Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and P S Narasimha said the courts should think carefully while passing orders in such matters.

"This may sound simple and innocuous but it has far-reaching consequences. The court should be circumspect while issuing directions. We would suggest you withdraw your plea,” the bench remarked.

The petitioner then withdrew the plea and the matter was declared dismissed as withdrawn.

 

The top court was hearing a plea filed by lawyer Abu Sohel seeking directions for an “independent, credible and impartial investigation” into the matter.

The top court had earlier provided relief to Sharma by clubbing all the FIRs lodged across the country and transferring them to Delhi Police in connection with her remark on the Prophet.

The telecast dated May 26, 2022, on the TV channel Times Now has led to the registration of various FIRs and complaints against the petitioner in different parts of the country.

Sharma's remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries.

The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
