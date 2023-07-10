News
SC rejects plea against exchange of ₹2000 notes sans proof

SC rejects plea against exchange of ₹2000 notes sans proof

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 10, 2023 16:49 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain an appeal challenging the Delhi high court verdict dismissing a PIL against the Reserve Bank of India notification permitting exchange of Rs 2,000 currency notes without any requisition slip and ID proof, saying it is an executive policy decision.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha dismissed the appeal filed by lawyer Ashwini Updhyay in his personal capacity.

“This is the matter of executive policy decision,” the bench said while dismissing the appeal.

 

On May 29, the Delhi high court dismissed the PIL challenging the notifications enabling the exchange of Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes without any requisition slip and ID proof.

The high court had said the decision was taken to avoid inconvenience to citizens, and that it cannot sit as an appellate authority on a policy decision.

The high court had maintained it cannot be said that the government's decision is perverse or arbitrary or it encourages black money, money laundering, profiteering or abets corruption.

The appeal was filed against the decision.

Updhyay said the Rs 2,000 banknotes are being exchanged without any requisition slip and ID proof like Aadhaar card by criminals and terrorists also.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
