News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC refuses urgent hearing on Uddhav faction's plea against EC order

SC refuses urgent hearing on Uddhav faction's plea against EC order

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: hem
August 01, 2023 12:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused an urgent hearing on the Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea challenging the Election Commission's decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde-led bloc as the real Shiv Sena and allotting to it the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol.

Senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, seeking an urgent hearing.

"Wait for the Constitution bench on Jammu and Kashmir to get over and we will give a date," the bench, also comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra, said.

 

The petition contended that the poll panel erred in holding that disqualification under the Tenth Schedule and proceedings under the Symbols Order operate in different spheres and that disqualification of MLAs is not based on cessation of membership of a political party.

It also submitted that the poll panel erred in holding that there was a split in the Shiv Sena.

The poll panel had recognised the Eknath Shinde-faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered the allocation of the 'bow and arrow' election symbol of the undivided party founded by the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: hem© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Moral win for Uddhav as SC pulls up Maha guv, speaker
Moral win for Uddhav as SC pulls up Maha guv, speaker
Are Uddhav-Raj Planning To Reunite?
Are Uddhav-Raj Planning To Reunite?
'Our fight is not against the puppet Eknath Shinde'
'Our fight is not against the puppet Eknath Shinde'
'Team combination for Asia Cup already decided'
'Team combination for Asia Cup already decided'
Manufacturing activity eases for 2nd month in July
Manufacturing activity eases for 2nd month in July
The Actor Who Has STUNNED India
The Actor Who Has STUNNED India
SC stops CBI from speaking with 2 Manipur women
SC stops CBI from speaking with 2 Manipur women
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

EC has no powers to change party's name: Uddhav

EC has no powers to change party's name: Uddhav

EC adopts 2 new tests to hand over Shiv Sena to Shinde

EC adopts 2 new tests to hand over Shiv Sena to Shinde

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances