SC refuses to suspend Tarun Tejpal's sentence in rape case

The Supreme Court has delivered a significant ruling, refusing to suspend journalist Tarun Tejpal's 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence in a high-profile 2013 rape case, reinforcing the legal process in such matters.

IMAGE: Tarun Tejpal. Photograph: Raminder ANI on X

Key Points The Supreme Court on Friday refused to suspend journalist Tarun Tejpal's 10-year sentence in a 2013 rape case.

The bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale deemed it not a fit case for sentence suspension.

Tejpal's counsel argued the "whole story is false," while the Goa government sought an enhanced sentence.

The Bombay High Court had previously convicted Tejpal on August 6, overturning a trial court acquittal.

Tejpal had surrendered before the trial court after the top court directed him to do so within three weeks on August 25.

In a setback to journalist Tarun Tejpal, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to suspend the 10-year sentence handed down to him in a 2013 rape case.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale observed that it was not inclined to suspend the sentence.

"We don't find it to be a fit case to grant suspension of sentence," the bench said while hearing Tejpal's application seeking suspension of sentence.

Arguments In The Supreme Court

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Tejpal, referred to the evidence and other materials in the case and argued that the "whole story is false".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Goa government, opposed Tejpal's plea and said it is a case for enhancing the sentence.

On August 6, the Bombay High Court convicted Tejpal of rape and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years, overturning the acquittal of the former editor of Tehelka magazine by the trial court five years ago.

He was convicted of raping a junior colleague inside a hotel elevator in 2013 during an event organised by the magazine in Goa. The 62-year-old journalist has claimed that he was a victim of political vendetta.

Previous Legal Developments

On August 25, the top court had directed Tejpal to surrender within three weeks to undergo his 10-year prison sentence and had dismissed his plea seeking exemption from surrendering.

Subsequently, Tejpal surrendered before the trial court.

Tejpal was convicted under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 376(2)(f) (rape committed by a person in a position of trust or authority), 354(a) (sexual harassment) and 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe).

Under Section 376(2)(f), the maximum punishment is life imprisonment.

On August 20, Tejpal moved the top court, challenging the high court order convicting him in the case.

Goa Government Seeks Enhanced Sentence

The Goa government has also approached the apex court seeking an enhanced sentence for Tejpal, contending that the case warranted imprisonment for life.

In its petition filed in the apex court, the Goa government has contended that the sentence imposed by the high court was grossly disproportionate to the nature and gravity of the offences committed by Tejpal.

In its 81-page judgment, the high court had termed the trial court's 2021 order "perverse", noting that it fell for the notion that a sexual assault complainant must be a "perfect victim" and should conduct herself in a certain way to appear credible.

The high court also expressed strong disapproval of the way the defence put the victim in the dock and focused on her personal life, and said it found it surprising that the trial court "remained silent and allowed the defence to harass and humiliate her during the cross-examination".