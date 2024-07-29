News
Rediff.com  » News » SC refuses to stay Patna HC order on Bihar's 65% quota

SC refuses to stay Patna HC order on Bihar's 65% quota

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 29, 2024 12:54 IST
In a setback to the Bihar government, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay a Patna High Court order setting aside the amended reservation laws in the state that enabled the Nitish Kumar dispensation to raise quotas for Dalits, tribals and backward classes from 50 per cent to 65 percent.

Photograph: Ishan/ANI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwla and Manoj Misra, however, agrees to hear as many as 10 petitions of the Bihar government against the Patna HC verdict.

The top court, which did not even issue notices on the pleas, granted leave for appeal and said the petitions will be heard in September.

Appearing for the state government, senior advocate Shyam Divan urged the bench to stay the HC order.

 

He referred to a similar case of Chhattisgarh and said that the top court had stayed the order of the high court in that case.

"We will list the matter, but we will not grant any stay (on the HC verdict)," the CJI said.

In its June 20 verdict, the high court declared that the amendments, passed unanimously by the state's bicameral legislature in November last year, were "ultra vires" of the Constitution, "bad in law" and "violative of the equality clause".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
