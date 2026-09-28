SC refuses to stay MDR on UPI, seeks govt's response

The Supreme Court of India has sought crucial responses from the Centre and Reserve Bank of India regarding a petition challenging the new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) imposed on UPI person-to-merchant transactions exceeding Rs 2,000, a move set to impact digital payments from October 15.

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Key Points The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and RBI on a petition challenging the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI person-to-merchant transactions over Rs 2,000.

The court, however, declined to issue an interim stay on the government's decision to implement the MDR.

From October 15, a 0.4% fee will apply to UPI merchant transactions exceeding Rs 2,000, with a cap of Rs 300 for payments of Rs 75,000 and above.

Specific sectors like railways, telecom, and insurance will incur a flat Rs 5 MDR for transactions above Rs 2,000, while P2P transfers remain free.

The petition argues against the new MDR, which ends nearly six years of free UPI payments for certain transaction types.

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and others on a petition challenging the decision to impose a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on specified UPI person-to-merchant transactions above Rs 2,000.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana agreed to hear the plea and directed the Centre, the Reserve Bank of India and others to file their counter affidavits within four weeks.

The bench refused to grant any interim stay on the Centre's decision to impose MDR.

Supreme Court Addresses UPI MDR Petition

Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that 96 per cent of people using the gateway were exempt.

"It is less a legal and more a technical issue," the bench observed.

After the top court issued notice and directed the respondents to file their counter affidavits within four weeks, the counsel appearing for the petitioner requested the bench, "Please stay it till then."

The bench refused to grant any interim stay. The public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by advocate Anjan Datta.

Details Of The New UPI MDR Policy

Ending nearly six years of fully free UPI payments, the government has introduced a 0.4 per cent fee on transfers worth over Rs 2,000 made to merchants through the UPI platform from October 15 while explicitly ring-fencing everyday person-to-person transactions and small payments from any charge.

The MDR will be capped at Rs 300 for payments of Rs 75,000 and above.

Essential and thin-margin sectors -- railways, telecom, insurance, fuel and agricultural inputs -- will pay a flat MDR of Rs 5 per transaction above Rs 2,000.

Payments into mutual funds, securities and through stockbrokers and dealers will attract 0.02 per cent MDR, also capped at Rs 300.

Person-to-person (P2P) transfers -- which make up 37 per cent of UPI's transaction volume and 70 per cent of its transaction value -- will continue to attract zero charges, irrespective of size.