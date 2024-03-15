News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC refuses to stay appointments of ECs under new law

SC refuses to stay appointments of ECs under new law

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 15, 2024 14:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the appointments of new election commissioners (ECs) under a 2023 law that excluded the chief justice of India from the selection panel.

IMAGE: Newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar, right, and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, left, with CEC Rajiv Kumar, after assuming charge on Friday. Photograph: ANI on X

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih told the petitioners, who pointed out that a meeting for the selection of ECs was "pre-poned", to file a separate application pointing out the fact.

 

Refusing to stay the appointments made in accordance with the 2023 law, the bench said, "Normally and generally, we do not stay a law by way of an interim order."

It deferred the hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the appointment of two ECs under the 2023 law.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing in the court on behalf of petitioner Jaya Thakur, said when a judgment is passed, there cannot be any transgression.

He contended that there was a clear-cut transgression in the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu were appointed as election commissioners on Thursday.

They were selected by a panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two vacancies in the Election Commission had arisen after the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey on February 14 and the sudden resignation of Arun Goel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'BJP has changed Election Commission's functioning'
'BJP has changed Election Commission's functioning'
Govt to retain ECs' status on par with SC judges
Govt to retain ECs' status on par with SC judges
EC to announce Lok Sabha poll dates tomorrow
EC to announce Lok Sabha poll dates tomorrow
When Ratna Pathak Shah Made Mrs Sarabhai Nervous!
When Ratna Pathak Shah Made Mrs Sarabhai Nervous!
Mesmerising! When Models Played With Gulaal
Mesmerising! When Models Played With Gulaal
View Consumption Survey Numbers With Caution
View Consumption Survey Numbers With Caution
WATCH: Gambhir's Homecoming!
WATCH: Gambhir's Homecoming!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Babu who oversaw Article 370 abrogation picked as EC

Babu who oversaw Article 370 abrogation picked as EC

SC to hear plea against appointment of EC under new law

SC to hear plea against appointment of EC under new law

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances