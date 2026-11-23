The Supreme Court has directed a petitioner alleging violation of demolition guidelines in the razing of a Saharanpur mosque to approach the jurisdictional high court, reiterating that factual examinations of such claims are best handled at that level.

IMAGE: The demolished mosque, allegedly built illegally, at the Saharanpur district collectorate complex in Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points The Supreme Court on Monday declined to directly hear a plea concerning the demolition of a 100-year-old mosque in Saharanpur.

The plea alleged that the demolition violated guidelines set by the Supreme Court in a landmark 2024 judgment.

The bench, led by CJI Surya Kant, directed the petitioner to approach the jurisdictional high court for factual examination.

The Supreme Court clarified that it cannot undertake factual inquiries in contempt proceedings and that all alleged violations of its judgments should first go to high courts.

The apex court stated that if the high court finds its directions violated, appropriate consequences would follow.

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea alleging that the demolition of a 100-year-old mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district violated the demolition guidelines laid down by it in a landmark 2024 judgment on the use of bulldozers.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a plea filed by Imran Ahmad against Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Shashi Prakash Goyal, alleging non-compliance with the apex court's directions.

Supreme Court's Stance On Direct Pleas

Declining to undertake a direct examination of the allegations, the bench asked the petitioner to approach the jurisdictional high court, saying that every alleged violation of a Supreme Court judgment cannot be brought directly before the apex court.

"Every order violating a Supreme Court judgment cannot come back to the Supreme Court itself. You have to go to the respective high court," CJI said.

The bench said determining whether the demolition guidelines had been violated would require an examination of the specific facts and circumstances surrounding the alleged demolition, a task more appropriately undertaken by the jurisdictional high court.

Why High Courts Are The First Forum

"We have laid down the principles, but then wherever these principles have been violated, in what factual context and background? Please go to the concerned high court, establish your case on facts, and if the high court doesn't grant you necessary relief, then come to us," the CJI said.

The bench further clarified that it could not undertake a factual inquiry into the allegations in the contempt proceedings.

However, the bench made it clear that if the high court, upon examining the matter, finds that the Supreme Court's directions have been violated, appropriate consequences would follow.

The petitioner, who was represented by lawyer Miriam Fozia Rahman, was asked to approach the jurisdictional high court and seek appropriate relief.

The bench said that the matter be decided expeditiously. The plea was filed through lawyer Aftab Ali Khan.