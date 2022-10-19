News
SC questions poor upkeep of Kamakhya temple, says no compromise on hygiene

SC questions poor upkeep of Kamakhya temple, says no compromise on hygiene

Source: PTI
October 19, 2022 15:32 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the Kamakhya temple in Assam is not being properly maintained, saying there cannot be any compromise on hygiene.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu arriving to offer offer prayers at Kamakhya temple, in Guwahati, October 14, 2022. Photograph: / Rediff.com

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar was hearing a matter relating to the maintenance of the temple.

 

"I was there during the vacations, and the temple is not being properly maintained. This is my personal opinion. There can't be any compromise on hygiene," Justice Rastogi observed.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for the temple, submitted that this is a case where certain people wrote letters saying hygiene is not being taken care of.

He told the court that the temple has been taken care of by roping in expert bodies like the Indian Institute of Technology.

The apex court deferred the matter for hearing in January 2023 to enable a possible amicable solution between the parties.

The top court had in December 2021 disposed of a contempt plea by the elected Dolois (priest) representing members of Bordeuri Samaj of Kamakhya Devalaya alleging misappropriation of funds by the Kamakhya Debutter Board.

Nestled amongst the picturesque Nilachal hill atop Guwahati city, the world famous Kamakhya temple is the centre of Shakti cult.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
