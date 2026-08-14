SC quashes criminal cases against Samay Raina, 4 other comedians for disability remarks

The Supreme Court has quashed criminal proceedings against comedian Samay Raina and four other influencers, commending their significant efforts in promoting dignity and raising awareness for specially-abled persons and those with rare diseases.

IMAGE: The Supreme Court has quashed criminal proceedings against comedian Samay Raina. Photograph: @mainsamayhoon/Instagram

Key Points The Supreme Court quashed criminal proceedings against comedian Samay Raina and four other social media influencers.

The cases stemmed from remarks made about people with disabilities, leading to FIRs against them.

The apex court praised the influencers' genuine efforts in organising a chess tournament and raising awareness for specially-abled persons and those with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

The court noted the influencers' engagement with the SMA Cure Foundation and their commitment to future fundraising events.

The Supreme Court also indicated it would consider issuing comprehensive directions to protect the dignity of disabled individuals.

The Supreme Court on August 14, Friday, quashed criminal proceedings against comedian Samay Raina and four others for their remarks about people with disabilities and appreciated their efforts in spreading awareness and promoting dignity of such people.

Besides Raina, the apex court quashed the FIRs and criminal proceedings against Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar.

The top court appreciated the efforts made by them in organising a chess tournament in March for specially-abled persons and helping raise awareness about organisations working for persons with disabilities, including the ones supporting those suffering from rare diseases such as Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

"Once there are genuine efforts, positive results are bound to be there," a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said.

"They are very bright youngsters. If they have started working in the positive direction, they will bring positive results," the bench observed.

Court Praises Influencers' Awareness Initiatives

The top court was hearing pleas, including the one filed by M/s SMA Cure Foundation which works for individuals affected by rare SMA disease.

The plea filed by the foundation flagged jokes made by India's Got Latent host Raina and other social media influencers Goyal, Ghai, Thakkar and Tanwar.

During the hearing, senior advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing for the foundation, said that pursuant to the top court's order in the matter, these influencers have made "genuine efforts" and have tried to engage with the foundation.

"This matter was going nowhere till this court took a very strong stand last time," Singh said.

Future Directions for Disability Dignity

While quashing the FIR and related proceedings against them, the bench said the matter concerning these five influencers stands closed.

The top court said it would consider the larger issue concerning the need for issuing comprehensive directions to protect the dignity of disabled.

During the hearing, the CJI observed that on Thursday, he and some judges of the top court had the opportunity to interact with a delegation of persons with disabilities.

"It was quite a learning and an eye-opener for us also," he said, adding, "We have requested them to send their suggestions also."

"It was quite a satisfying experience what we saw yesterday and what we interacted," the CJI said.

The delegation with whom the CJI and other judges interacted on Thursday comprised 20 people from different fields, including paralympian Nidhi Mishra, Ankur Dhama, Major DP Singh, Chhonzin Angmo among others.

During the hearing on Friday, the bench noted that these influencers have engaged in effective conversation with the foundation and are willing to invite persons suffering from SMA in their shows.

It said more shows were scheduled to be held for fund raising.

Last November, Raina and others had volunteered before the apex court to organise at least two events each month, either in person or online, to raise funds for the corpus that may be created to provide financial aid and assistance for persons suffering from SMA.