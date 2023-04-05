News
Rediff.com  » News » SC quashes Centre's ban on MediaOne news channel over security grounds

SC quashes Centre's ban on MediaOne news channel over security grounds

Source: PTI
April 05, 2023 11:49 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed the Centre's denial of security clearance to Malayalam news channel MediaOne, and pulled up the ministry of home affairs for raising national security claims in "thin air" without facts.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Jumana El-Heloueh/Reuters

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud set aside the Kerala high court order which had upheld the Centre's decision to ban the channel's telecast on security grounds.

 

The top court said critical views of the channel against government policies cannot be termed as anti-establishment as an independent press is necessary for robust democracy.

"National security claims cannot be made out of thin air, there must be material facts backing it," the bench said.

The top court was hearing the plea of the news channel against the Kerala high court's order which had upheld the Centre's decision to ban its telecast on security grounds. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
