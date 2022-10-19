News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC puts off hearing on Centre-Delhi row over services to Nov 24

SC puts off hearing on Centre-Delhi row over services to Nov 24

Source: PTI
October 19, 2022 12:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday postponed the hearing of its five-judge Constitution bench on the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and Delhi government over control of services in the national capital.

IMAGE: Vinai Kumar Saxena, left, greets Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after taking oath as the 22nd lieutenant governor of Delhi, at Raj Niwas, New Delhi on May 26, 2022. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli shifted the hearing on the request of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, and said that he will be unavailable on November 9 due to an official trip abroad.

The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on November 24. 

 

On September 27, the top court had said that a Constitution bench headed by Justice Chandrachud would commence hearing the matter from November 9 on a day-to-day basis.

Other members of the five-judge bench are Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha.

Earlier, the apex court on August 22 had said that a Constitution bench headed by Justice Chandrachud has been set up to hear the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and National Capital Territory government over control of services in Delhi.

On May 6, the top court had referred to the Constitution bench the issue of control of services in Delhi.

The apex court had said the limited issue of control over services was not dealt with by the Constitution bench which elaborately dealt with all legal questions.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Centre vs State: Battle for Delhi is just heating up
Centre vs State: Battle for Delhi is just heating up
5-judge SC bench to decide who runs Delhi's services
5-judge SC bench to decide who runs Delhi's services
Delhi power tussle: What the SC verdict says
Delhi power tussle: What the SC verdict says
Meet The Man Behind Kantara
Meet The Man Behind Kantara
Ghaziabad: Woman kidnapped, gangraped, rod inserted
Ghaziabad: Woman kidnapped, gangraped, rod inserted
Rain Threat Over India-Pakistan Game
Rain Threat Over India-Pakistan Game
China blocks blacklisting of Lashkar terrorist at UN
China blocks blacklisting of Lashkar terrorist at UN
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

SC to hear Centre vs Delhi row over powers on Nov 9

SC to hear Centre vs Delhi row over powers on Nov 9

Who's the boss? Delhi's dilemma over the years

Who's the boss? Delhi's dilemma over the years

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances