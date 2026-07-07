SC pulls up DMK over plea against CM Vijay visiting stampede victims' kin

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea by the DMK challenging Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's planned visit to the families of Karur stampede victims, asserting that it cannot regulate the executive head's engagements.

IMAGE: A view of the spot where a stampede occurred on September 27, 2025, during a public event of TVK founder Vijay, in Karur . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court dismissed a plea by the DMK challenging Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's visit to families of Karur stampede victims.

Justices KV Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe questioned how the court could regulate the executive head's visits or how meeting victims' families amounted to influencing witnesses.

The DMK, represented by senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, withdrew its plea after the court suggested doing so or facing dismissal.

DMK secretary RS Bharati had sought to restrain the chief minister and other accused from making public statements and interacting with victims' families during the CBI probe.

The Supreme Court had previously ordered a CBI probe into the October 2026 Karur stampede, which killed 41 people, citing the incident's impact on national conscience.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is not an accused in the Karur stampede case and the court cannot regulate his visits, the Supreme Court on July 7, Tuesday, said as it pulled up the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for its plea questioning the visit and alleging that ministers were influencing witnesses in the matter.

Court's Stance on Executive Visits

A partial working day bench of Justices KV Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe asked the DMK as to how the court can regulate the visit of the executive head. The bench asked the DMK, represented by senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, how visiting stampede victims amounts to influencing witnesses.

"The chief minister is not an accused in the FIRs registered in the case. Today, to make this court a political fora... how is that possible?" Justice Viswanathan told senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for DMK secretary RS Bharati.

Kumar submitted that the TVK ministers were making public statements which were creating a narrative regarding the stampede case in violation of the last year's judgment where the apex court transferred the investigation to the CBI.

Vijay To Meet Victims

Justice Viswanathan then asked, "You want the chief minister's visit to be regulated by the Supreme Court and fix his itinerary? How can this be done?"

Kumar submitted that the DMK may be filing a contempt petition against TN minister Aadhav Arjuna over some comments made by him regarding the case and for deliberately violating the directions imposed by the apex court last year.

He added that the party was seeking to restrain comments being made by the chief minister and other state ministers regarding the merits of the case.

Justice Viswanathan asked Kumar, "So you want us to impose an injunction on free speech? You counter their speech with your speech. How can a political rival implead themselves in a matter where the Supreme Court has transferred the matter to the CBI."

Kumar replied, "No, I am not. My prayer is that, pending completion of the CBI investigation, there shall be no public statements removing criminal liability, speaking to political opponents, or commenting on the merits of the pending investigation in a manner likely to prejudice or interfere with a fair and independent investigation."

He said the party wants free speech to be used with more responsibility.

Justice Viswanathan then questioned Kumar as to how the distribution of Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia compensation and orders of compassionate appointment for the family members of the stampede victims, which was already announced, will affect the investigation in the case.

Vijay is scheduled to meet the families of the stampede victims on July 10.

Plea Withdrawal and Background

The court told Kumar that the DMK may wish to withdraw its plea and avail any other remedy under law or else the court will dismiss it. Kumar agreed to withdraw the plea with liberty to approach any other forum. The top court dismissed the plea as withdrawn.

DMK secretary RS Bharati had filed the plea seeking to restrain the Tamil Nadu chief minister, state minister Aadhav Arjuna and other accused people from making public statements on the case and to regulate their interaction with victims' families during the pendency of the CBI probe.

The plea referred to reports that the chief minister is scheduled to visit Karur to distribute government orders, compassionate appointments and other benefits to the families of the deceased and injured victims. Bharathi, who has sought impleadment in a pending case, submitted that several people initially chargesheeted in the case were now ministers in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet following the 2026 assembly elections.

CBI Probe Mandate

On October 13 last year, the top court ordered a CBI probe into the stampede in which 41 people were killed, saying the incident had shaken the national conscience and deserved a fair and impartial investigation.