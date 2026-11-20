The Supreme Court has issued a significant ruling, allowing the Karthigai Deepam lamp to be lit atop Thiruparankundram hill on November 24 as a one-time measure, amidst an ongoing religious dispute and concerns raised by the Tamil Nadu government.

IMAGE: The annual Karthigai Deepam festival begins at the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Thiruparankundram, Madurai. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp atop Thiruparankundram hill on November 24 as a one-time measure.

Only authorised Devasthanam personnel and government officials are permitted for the lamp lighting, with authorities ordered to deploy necessary security if required.

The top court, however, stayed the Madras High Court judgment that had previously allowed the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp.

The Tamil Nadu government had contended on Wednesday that allowing the lamp near a dargah could lead to thousands of survey pillars across the country acquiring a religious character.

The controversy centres on a dispute over where and by whom the lamp should be lit, with Hindu groups seeking to light it at an ancient stone pillar near a dargah, differing from the traditional lower slopes.

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp atop Thiruparankundram hill on November 24 as a one-time measure.

Supreme Court's Decision On Karthigai Deepam

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said only authorised persons from Devasthanam (temple administration) and government officials can go for lamp lighting and ordered authorities to deploy necessary security if required.

The top court, however, stayed the Madras High Court judgment allowing the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp atop Thiruparankundram hill.

The Tamil Nadu government had contended on Wednesday that allowing the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp atop the stone pillar near the dargah could lead to thousands of survey pillars across the country acquiring a religious character.

The Karthigai Deepam controversy at the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple in Madurai centres on a dispute over where and by whom the lamp should be lit on the Thiruparankundram hill.

For decades, the deepam was lit at the Deepa Mandapam, near the Uchipillaiyar temple on the lower slopes. Hindu groups had sought permission to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone lamp pillar located higher up the hill, approximately 50 metres from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah.