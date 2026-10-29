Supreme Court Grants Chhattisgarh Govt Liberty To Seek Bail Cancellation For Anil Tuteja

The Supreme Court has empowered the Chhattisgarh government to seek the cancellation of bail for retired senior IAS officer Anil Tuteja in corruption cases, provided there is evidence of bail misuse, underscoring the judiciary's stance on accountability.

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Key Points The Supreme Court on Thursday granted the Chhattisgarh government liberty to seek cancellation of bail for retired IAS officer Anil Tuteja.

Bail cancellation can be pursued if there are "instances of misuse of the concession of bail".

The apex court refused to directly entertain the state's plea challenging the bail granted by the high court.

The Supreme Court clarified that the high court's observations while granting bail will not influence the ongoing trial.

Tuteja has been facing probes in several corruption cases, including the liquor scam and District Mineral Fund irregularities, and was in jail since January 24, 2024, before getting bail.

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted liberty to the Chhattisgarh government to move the high court to seek cancellation of bail granted to retired senior IAS officer Anil Tuteja in corruption cases if there are "instances of misuse of the concession of bail".

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana granted the liberty to the state government while refusing to entertain its plea challenging the grant of bail to the Chhattisgarh-cadre IAS officer by the high court in fresh graft cases.

SC Clarifies Bail Conditions

Tuteja, who held important positions during the tenure of the Bhupesh Baghel government, has been facing probe in several corruption cases.

They include liquor scam, alleged irregularities in the District Mineral Fund (DMF) and coal levy scam.

The top court disposed of the state's appeal clarifying that the high court's observations while granting bail will not influence the trial.

"The state can approach the high court for cancellation if there is any misuse of bail We agree with you. There is a strong suspicion that they are involved in corruption. But that suspicion has to be converted into foolproof evidence," the CJI said.

"We have heard the learned standing counsel for the state of Chhattisgarh at considerable length. The findings made by the high court are for the limited purpose of granting bail. The trial court shall not be influenced by those observations," the bench said.

Ongoing Corruption Probes

As regards the impugned orders granting bail, they were passed in December, 2025 and January, 2026 and in case there is any instance of misuse of the concession of bail, it can be brought to the notice of the high court for cancellation of bail.

Recently, the Chhattisgarh Economic Offence Wing/Anti-Corruption Bureau filed its 10th supplementary charge sheet in the alleged liquor scam, naming 20 persons, including former state Congress treasurer Ramgopal Agrawal and 22 firms as accused.

The top court, on May 18, had granted bail to Tuteja in connection with a corruption case involving alleged irregularities in the District Mineral Fund.

Tuteja was in jail since January 24, 2024 in various corruption cases before getting bail.