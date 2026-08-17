SC orders SIT to expedite Ram Temple donations embezzlement probe

The Supreme Court has mandated a Special Investigation Team to expeditiously conclude its probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the revered Ram temple in Ayodhya, ensuring transparency and accountability in the high-profile case.

IMAGE: Ayodhya Police at Ram Temple entrance. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Supreme Court orders SIT to swiftly complete investigation into alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement.

SIT, including a forensic auditor, must submit a sealed status report to the Supreme Court.

Court directs SIT to objectively consider suggestions from litigants for investigation improvement.

Petitioners can submit suggestions to the Solicitor General's office for thorough SIT investigation.

The Supreme Court may issue directions for reforms in Ram temple donation management after reviewing the SIT report.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked a court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya to complete its investigation expeditiously and take it to a logical conclusion.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also directed the SIT to file a status report in a sealed cover on the progress made in the investigation.

Court Mandates Transparency And Suggestions

"The SIT, which includes a forensic auditor, will submit its status report to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover. The report will be first perused by us and seen if we have to release it to all the parties," it said.

The bench also asked the SIT to consider objectively any suggestions made by the different litigants before the court for qualitative improvement of the investigation and its transparency.

It permitted the petitioners seeking a court-monitored investigation by an independent agency or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and other public-spirited persons to submit suggestions to the office of the Solicitor General on any aspect that should be probed by the SIT in connection with the allegations of donations theft.

It said the office of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta will forward the suggestions to the SIT, which would be considered objectively.

Objective Consideration Of Public Input

"We also permit the petitioners or any other bona fide public-spirited person to give their suggestions to the office of the Solicitor General with respect to the aspects that may be required to be thoroughly investigated by the SIT.

"The office of the Solicitor General shall forward the suggestions to the SIT. We have no reason to doubt that the same shall be objectively considered," it ordered.

The bench said after examining the report of the SIT, the court may issue certain directions for reforms in the management of donations made by the devotees visiting the Ram temple.

Background Of The Investigation

On July 27, the top court took note of the setting up of the four-member SIT headed by IGP Kiran S to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple.

It had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to also include a forensic auditor in the probe team.

Observing that 'remedial actions will have to be taken', the bench had said that steps will be taken to 'ensure transparency'.

The bench had also directed the SIT to submit a status report in two weeks.

Earlier on July 20, the bench had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it about the possibility of setting up an SIT to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations.

On July 13, the bench had directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to submit a status report in the matter.

It had also issued a notice to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on pleas seeking a fair and time-bound probe into the alleged donations theft.

After allegations of irregularities in the management of donations surfaced at the temple, several petitioners, including Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Sudhakar Singh, moved the apex court seeking a probe by the CBI and a forensic audit of the finances of the temple trust.