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SC orders release of protesters under 18 with no criminal record

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje July 28, 2026 13:43 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The Supreme Court has issued crucial interim directions concerning the NEET paper leak protests, ordering the release of minor student protesters and mandating a fair, independent investigation into alleged police excesses.

Student Protest

IMAGE: Police detain supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party during a protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET examination paper leaks, at Sanvidhan Square, in Nagpur, July 23, 2026. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Supreme Court orders release of minor student protesters without criminal records.
  • States directed to preserve all electronic and digital evidence related to NEET protests.
  • Court calls for a fair and independent investigation into allegations of police brutality.
  • Authorities restrained from coercive action against eligible protesting students.
  • Centre and states to respond before considering an independent committee or SIT for probe.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the release of student protesters who are under 18 and have no criminal records, and asked authorities to preserve electronic and digital evidence relating to the recent nationwide stir over the NEET paper leak.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed that allegations of police excesses against students prima facie warrant a fair and independent investigation. Hearing a batch of petitions alleging police brutality during the demonstrations, the apex court issued a slew of interim directions. 

Supreme Court Directs Preservation of Evidence

The bench, also including Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, directed all states where protests were held to preserve CCTV footage, drone recordings, body-camera footage, wireless communication records, PCR logs and other digital evidence pertaining to the protests.

It also ordered that any digital data collected on protesters be preserved but not brought into the public domain.

The bench restrained authorities from taking any coercive action against protesting students, saying that the protection would not extend to persons with criminal antecedents.

The bench permitted the Delhi government to continue investigations into FIRs registered but said no coercive action be taken against eligible protesting students during the pendency of the proceedings.

Ensuring Fair Probe into Police Excesses

The bench also sought responses from the chief secretaries of Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to the allegations raised in the petitions.

"The allegations prima facie warrant consideration of a fair and independent probe, which must also address the concerns of families of over 200 injured police personnel," the CJI said.

The bench said the Centre and the concerned states have been directed to place their versions on record before it considers constituting an independent committee or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure a fair, transparent and thorough probe into all incidents of violence during the protests.

At the outset, the court asked why there should not be an independent investigation into allegations of police excesses. "Whosoever committed excesses, took law into their hands should be taken to task," the bench said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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