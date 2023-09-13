SC orders MHA to create media briefing manual for police on criminal cases

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the ministry of home affairs to prepare a comprehensive manual on media briefings by police personnel about criminal cases.

Observing that biased reporting gives rise to public suspicion that the person has committed an offence, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said media reports can also violate the privacy of a victim.

The top court also directed DGPs of all states to submit suggestions in a month to MHA on preparing manual for media briefings by police in criminal cases.

"All DGPs, in a month, should communicate to ministry of home affairs, their suggestions for guidelines...NHRC's (National Human Rights Commission) suggestions may also be taken," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea regarding modalities followed by police in conducting media briefings where probe is in progress.