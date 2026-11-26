The Supreme Court has issued a stern directive to major banks, including HDFC and ICICI, to grant unconditional prosecution sanctions against their officials within a week in ongoing subvention scheme fraud cases, warning of personal appearances for non-compliance.

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Key Points The Supreme Court on Thursday directed HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Sammaan Capital, and PNB Housing Finance to grant unconditional prosecution sanction for their officials within a week.

The directive pertains to alleged subvention scheme frauds involving real estate developers, banks, and financial institutions.

The court warned that heads of these financial institutions must personally appear if they fail to comply with the order.

The CBI informed the court it faced difficulties securing sanctions, with investigations completed in 25 of 55 registered cases and 22 chargesheets filed.

The Supreme Court also ordered the CBI to complete the remaining investigations within two weeks.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Sammaan Capital and PNB Housing Finance to grant unconditional sanction for prosecution of their officials within a week in alleged subvention scheme frauds involving real estate developers, banks and financial institutions.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana warned that the heads of these financial institutions would have to personally appear before it in case of non-compliance.

"We direct all the banks or financial institutions referred to above to issue unconditional sanction for prosecution within one week, failing which the CMD and Chairman shall remain present in court to show cause as to why appropriate action be not taken against them," the bench said in its order.

Understanding The Subvention Scheme Fraud

Under the subvention scheme, banks disburse the sanctioned amount directly to the accounts of builders, who are then required to pay the EMIs until the flats are handed over to homebuyers.

However, when builders default on the EMI payments to banks in violation of tripartite agreements, banks demand repayment from homebuyers.

The top court was hearing a batch of petitions relating to subvention schemes under which homebuyers were subjected to loan recovery proceedings despite builders' failing to honour their financial commitments.

CBI's Investigation Progress And Court Directives

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwaya Bhati, appearing for the CBI, informed the court that the agency was facing difficulties in securing prosecution sanctions under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, including in cases where HDFC Bank had granted conditional sanctions.

Bhati told the apex court that the CBI had filed its sixth supplementary status report, stating that investigations had been completed in 25 of the 55 registered cases.

The agency informed the court that it had filed 22 chargesheets and submitted closure reports in three cases.

The CJI orally observed that it was the bounden duty of the banking authorities to grant prosecution sanction.

The top court directed the CBI to complete the remaining investigations within two weeks. It also said timelines would be prescribed for the completion of trials and that it would not allow delaying tactics.

While hearing a batch of separate petitions, the top court had, in July last year, allowed the CBI to register 22 cases over the "unholy nexus" between the banks and developers to dupe homebuyers in the National Capital Region (NCR).