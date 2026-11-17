The Supreme Court has stepped in to review the controversial bail granted by the Kerala High Court to a former BJP leader convicted in the sensational Palathayi sexual assault case, following a challenge from the Kerala government.

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Key Points The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine the Kerala government's plea challenging bail granted to former BJP leader KK Padmarajan in the sensational Palathayi case.

The Kerala High Court had on August 20 granted bail to Padmarajan, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl, citing prima facie inconsistencies in the prosecution's case.

Padmarajan was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Fast Track Special Court in Thalassery in November 2025 under various provisions of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

The High Court noted the survivor's evidence showed an "inconsistent, embellished, improved and fanciful version" and questioned the alleged place of occurrence.

Bail conditions included restrictions on entering the survivor's district, contacting the victim, and making public comments on the case.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine a plea filed by the Kerala government challenging an order of the state high court, which had granted bail to a former BJP leader convicted in the sensational Palathayi case.

Supreme Court Intervenes In Palathayi Case

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale issued notice to the former BJP leader, KK Padmarajan alias Pappan Mash, on an appeal filed by the state government.

The Kerala High Court had on August 20 granted bail to the former BJP leader and school teacher, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl, observing that there were prima facie inconsistencies in the prosecution case.

Padmarajan was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Fast Track Special Court in Thalassery in November 2025 for assaulting his student.

High Court's Rationale For Bail

The high court had said a preliminary analysis of the survivor's evidence showed an "inconsistent, embellished, improved and fanciful version" regarding the alleged sexual abuse.

It had also noted that the alleged place of occurrence, a school toilet, was close to classrooms and that the school was situated on a small extent of property.

The trial court had convicted Padmarajan under various provisions of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life.

He was also sentenced to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment each for offences under the POCSO Act.

Bail Conditions And Political Reactions

The high court, however, had made the bail subject to several conditions.

The accused was directed not to enter the revenue district where the survivor resides and was barred from contacting the victim, her friends or relatives.

He was also prohibited from making comments on social media or giving interviews concerning the case.

The court had directed him to execute a bond of Rs 1 lakh with two solvent sureties and prohibited him from leaving the country without prior permission.

The BJP had repeatedly claimed that the complaint was part of a conspiracy by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) to tarnish its local leadership, while the UDF alleged that police attempted to derail the probe after the case was registered at Panoor station.