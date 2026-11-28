The Supreme Court has mandated the lighting of the traditional lamp at Deepathoon in Madurai on November 28, issuing a contempt notice to the Tamil Nadu government for its non-compliance, prompting a high-level state review meeting.

IMAGE: BJP workers celebrate and raise 'Arohara' slogans at the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple, welcoming the Supreme Court's directive to light Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill on Friday, in Madurai, November 27, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The Supreme Court ordered the traditional lamp to be lit at Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai on November 28.

The apex court issued a contempt notice to the Tamil Nadu government for "willful and brazen" violation of its previous directive on the Karthigai Deepam issue.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay convened a high-level review meeting on Friday evening to discuss the state's response to the Supreme Court's order.

CRPF personnel arrived in Madurai tonight for deployment in Thirupparankundram as per the Supreme Court's directives.

BJP and Hindu organisations celebrated the verdict, with Hindu Munnani activists bursting crackers and distributing sweets to the public.

After the Supreme Court ordered the lighting of the traditional lamp at Deepathoon, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay convened a high-level review meeting with Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, senior officials and ministers, on Friday evening to chart the state's response, official sources said.

State Responds To Apex Court Directive

Meanwhile, CRPF personnel arrived at Madurai tonight for deployment in Thirupparankundram as per the apex court's directives.

Despite buzz that the government might consider approaching the Chief Justice of India, the state government has not issued any formal statement following the Supreme Court's directive. MMK leader Jawahirullah has made an appeal urging that the chief justice should intervene.

Officials declined to comment on deliberations at the CM-convened meeting.

The Apex court ruling resonated with celebration in the state with the BJP and Hindu organisations hailing the verdict and Hindu Munnani activists celebrated by bursting crackers and distributing sweets to the public.

The right wing outfits, Hindutva activists, and devotees are expected to light the traditional lamp as the top court has permitted it.

A furious Supreme Court on Friday issued contempt notice to the Tamil Nadu government for "willful and brazen" violation of its earlier directive on the Karthigai Deepam issue and ordered that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the Deepathoon (stone pillar) atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai on November 28.