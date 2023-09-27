News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC judge recuses from hearing Chandrababu Naidu's plea

SC judge recuses from hearing Chandrababu Naidu's plea

Source: PTI
September 27, 2023 15:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Supreme Court Judge SVN Bhatti on Wednesday recused himself from hearing former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu's petition for quashing the FIR in the alleged scam in the state's Skill Development Corporation.

IMAGE: Security forces deployed outside the Rajahmundry Central Prison where former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is lodged in connection with the alleged skill development scam. Photograph: ANI Photo

As soon as the matter came before a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti for hearing, the former said, "My brother has little difficulty in hearing this matter. We are directing it to be listed before another bench next week."

 

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Naidu, said he be permitted to mention the plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud for urgent hearing.

"You may do so. Should we pass over this matter to be taken up later?"

Senior advocate Harish Salve, also representing Naidu, said if the bench is not hearing the matter, then passing it over may not help, and the court may direct listing it next week.

Justice Khanna said the bench cannot direct listing it on a specific date but may order listing next week.

Naidu had moved the top court on September 23 challenging the Andhra Pradesh high court order dismissing his petition for quashing the FIR against him in connection with an alleged scam in the Skill Development Corporation.

The high court had rejected his plea last Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
INDIA Reaches Out To Naidu's TDP
INDIA Reaches Out To Naidu's TDP
Pawan Kalyan's party ties up with Chandrababu Naidu
Pawan Kalyan's party ties up with Chandrababu Naidu
Denied house arrest, Chandrababu moves 2 pleas in HC
Denied house arrest, Chandrababu moves 2 pleas in HC
Khalistanis in Canada sponsoring visas of Sikh youth
Khalistanis in Canada sponsoring visas of Sikh youth
Compare IndiGo with global, not local carriers: CEO
Compare IndiGo with global, not local carriers: CEO
Look Who Showed Up At Rajkot ODI
Look Who Showed Up At Rajkot ODI
CBI team to reach Manipur to probe killing of 2 youths
CBI team to reach Manipur to probe killing of 2 youths
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Naidu's Arrest: Will TDP Implode?

Naidu's Arrest: Will TDP Implode?

CID interrogates Chandrababu Naidu for 2nd day in jail

CID interrogates Chandrababu Naidu for 2nd day in jail

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances