Rediff.com  » News » SC issues notice to Guj govt on Teesta's bail plea, next hearing on Aug 25

Source: PTI
August 22, 2022 12:19 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Gujarat government's response on social activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea and posted the matter for hearing on August 25.

Setalvad was arrested in June for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame "innocent people" in the 2002 Gujarat riot cases.

A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit issued notice to the state on her plea.

 

On August 3, the Gujarat high court issued notice to the state government on the plea and had fixed the matter for hearing on September 19.

Before this, on July 30, a sessions court in Ahmedabad rejected the bail applications of Setalvad and former director general of police R B Sreekumar in the case, saying their release will send a message to wrongdoers that a person can level allegations with impunity and get away with it.

Setalvad and Sreekumar, who was also arrested in June, are accused of fabricating evidence to frame "innocent people" in the post-Godhra riot cases.

Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, the third accused in the case, has not applied for bail.  Bhatt was already in jail for another criminal matter when he was arrested in this case. 

