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SC issues fresh notice to EC over plea against modified Form 6

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra October 27, 2026 15:04 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The Supreme Court has granted petitioners 10 days to respond to the Election Commission's defence of its Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, a process the EC maintains was lawful and unanimously approved, amidst ongoing allegations of procedural irregularities.

Fresh SC notice to EC over modified Form 6

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, center, along with Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu. Photograph: @ECISVEEP/X

Key Points

  • The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted petitioners 10 days to file a reply to the Election Commission's affidavit concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
  • The Election Commission defended the SIR, stating it was authorised by law and unanimously approved by all three poll panel members.
  • A new plea by Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen alleges unauthorised changes in Form 6 during Bihar SIR, prompting the Supreme Court to issue notices.
  • The EC rejected claims of Form 6 amendments, asserting no changes were made to the statutory form for voter registration.
  • The controversy follows reports from September 25 about Election Commissioners objecting to SIR decisions made without their knowledge, leading to protests.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted 10 days to petitioners to file a reply to the Election Commission's affidavit defending the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, maintaining that the exercise was authorised by law and the relevant orders were approved unanimously by all three members of the poll panel.

Supreme Court Grants Time In Electoral Roll Dispute

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also issued notices to the poll panel and others on a fresh plea filed by Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen alleging that changes were made in Form 6 during Bihar SIR without the approval of the top court.

 

Senior advocate and MP Maneka Guruswamy, appearing for Sen, said the poll panel wrongly claimed that the changes in Form 6 were approved by the top court.

While issuing the notice, the CJI said that all the issues would be examined and asked senior advocate Vikas Singh, who represented the first petitioner, Rakesh Kumar Singh, to file a rejoinder in 10 days to the poll panel's reply affidavit filed late Monday evening.

Election Commission Defends Revision Process

The poll panel, in its 248-page response to the petition against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the decisions taken by it, strongly defended the SIR.

Rejecting the allegations that Form 6 had been amended, the poll panel said that no changes were made to the statutory Form 6 used for voter registration.

"The attempt to make aspersions against the Election Commission is unfortunate," said the affidavit, filed by Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu on behalf of the EC.

The EC said the affidavit itself had been approved for filing by a unanimous decision of all three members of the poll panel.

The pleas were filed after The Indian Express reported on September 25 that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions and orders on SIR of electoral rolls that they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

The claim has sparked protests by opposition parties and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the removal of CEC Kumar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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