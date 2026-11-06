SC issues contempt notice to Congress's Kerala unit for CJI post

The Supreme Court of India has taken a firm stance on judicial independence, issuing a contempt notice to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee over a social media post targeting Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, highlighting the judiciary's resolve against political interference.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court on Friday issued a contempt notice to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee office bearers.

The notice was for a social media post targeting Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

The court asserted that judicial independence is not a matter of political convenience and the Constitution is supreme.

A bench of justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi stated that criticism is allowed, but not intimidation interfering with justice administration.

The controversial post from the Keralam unit of Congress's official X account went viral on October 12 before being deleted.

Observing that independence of the judiciary is not a matter of "political convenience", the Supreme Court on Friday issued a contempt notice to all office-bearers of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee over a social media post targeting Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

Judicial Independence Upheld

A bench of justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said that the Constitution is supreme and no individual or political organisation stands above it.

"Judgments are always open to criticism. Freedom of expression can't be a shield of intimidation to interfere with the administration of justice. Howsoever high position a person occupies, any attempt to undermine the authority of the court needs to be dealt with an iron hand.

"Authority of the court doesn't require political endorsement; it rests on the rule of law. Where administration of justice is established, the law must take its course," the bench said.

Independence of judiciary is not a matter of political convenience, the court added.

The top court said it has appointed a senior advocate as amicus curiae in the matter to examine whether criminal or civil contempt apply in the matter and also sought Attorney General R Venkataramani's assistance in the matter.

A post against the CJI from the official X account of the Keralam unit of Congress went viral on October 12, drawing sharp criticism on social media, before it was deleted. The party subsequently said it has removed the person responsible.