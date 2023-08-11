News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC grants NCP's Nawab Malik 2-month interim bail on medical grounds

SC grants NCP's Nawab Malik 2-month interim bail on medical grounds

Source: PTI
August 11, 2023 19:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail for two months to former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on medical grounds in a money laundering case.

IMAGE: Nawab Malik. Photograph: PTI Photo

Malik had moved the top court against the Bombay high court's July 13 order denying him bail on medical grounds in the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi noted that Malik is in hospital for kidney disease and other ailments.

 

"We are passing the order strictly on medical conditions and have not entered into the merits of the case," the bench said.

The ED had arrested Malik in February 2022 in the case allegedly linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Mumbai.

Malik had sought relief from the HC, claiming he was suffering from a chronic kidney disease apart from various other ailments. He also sought bail on merit.

The high court had said it will hear his plea seeking bail on merit after two weeks.

The ED's case against Malik is based on an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, and his associates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Hear Nawab Malik's bail plea, SC requests Bombay HC
Hear Nawab Malik's bail plea, SC requests Bombay HC
Targeting one community, asks NCP MLA after ED raids
Targeting one community, asks NCP MLA after ED raids
'Malik conspired with Dawood's sister to grab land'
'Malik conspired with Dawood's sister to grab land'
India Gets Ready For Independence Day
India Gets Ready For Independence Day
Modi's degree: No HC relief for Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh
Modi's degree: No HC relief for Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh
Why Nitish Rana wants to quit Delhi cricket
Why Nitish Rana wants to quit Delhi cricket
Deaths due to potholed roads man-made: Bombay HC
Deaths due to potholed roads man-made: Bombay HC
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Nawab Malik's Daughter Speaks Out!

Nawab Malik's Daughter Speaks Out!

'My time in jail scarred me forever'

'My time in jail scarred me forever'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances