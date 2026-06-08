Why Supreme Court Granted Bail In Rs 22 Crore Fraud Case

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Shubham Saxena, accused of a Rs 22 crore real estate fraud, citing his extensive pre-trial detention, highlighting a significant legal development in economic offence cases.

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points The Supreme Court granted bail to Shubham Saxena, accused in a Rs 22 crore real estate fraud case.

The primary reason for bail was Saxena's pre-trial detention of over four and a half years since November 2021.

The SC bench acknowledged the gravity of the financial allegations but prioritised the length of incarceration.

Bail conditions include cooperation in the trial and not influencing witnesses, with potential for cancellation if violated.

This decision overturns a Delhi High Court ruling that had previously denied Saxena's bail application.

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to a man accused of siphoning off funds to the tune of Rs 22 crore from a real estate company. A partial working day bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Atul S Chandurkar acknowledged the gravity of the financial allegations but took note of the length of petitioner Shubham Saxena's pre-trial detention as a primary factor for his release.

"Even though the petitioner is alleged to have siphoned funds amounting to Rs 22 crores, we are inclined to release the petitioner on bail, particularly considering that the petitioner is in jail since November 07, 2021 i.e. for more than four and a half years," the bench said. The bench disposed of Saxena's plea after granting him bail in connection with an FIR registered with the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police.

Supreme Court's Bail Conditions

"However, it is observed that the petitioner shall co-operate in the trial and shall not influence the witnesses. If the petitioner fails to co-operate in the trial, the respondent-State will be entitled to move seeking cancellation of bail granted to the petitioner by this Court," the bench said, adding that the bail conditions will be imposed by the trial court.

High Court's Previous Decision And Allegations

The Delhi High Court on March 9 this year dismissed the regular bail application of Saxena, the alleged mastermind behind a Rs 22-crore embezzlement scam involving a prominent real estate development company. Justice Saurabh Banerjee of the high court had held that the gravity of the economic offence and the risk of the accused tampering with evidence outweighed the applicant's plea for release based on prolonged incarceration. The matter arises from an FIR registered in September 2021 by the EOW. Saxena, who served as an assistant manager (accounts) for the complainant company since 2009, is accused of siphoning off massive funds by creating sham accounts for fictitious vendors. The investigation revealed that the misappropriated money was allegedly funnelled to Saxena's family members and close associates. Saxena was arrested on November 7, 2021, and has remained in judicial custody for over four years.