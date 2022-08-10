News
SC grants bail to 82-yr-old Varavara Rao on medical grounds

SC grants bail to 82-yr-old Varavara Rao on medical grounds

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 10, 2022 12:50 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to poet and activist P Varavara Rao on medical grounds in the Bhima-Koregaon case.

IMAGE: Varavara Rao during his arrest in 2018. Photograph: PTI Photo

While granting bail to the 82-year-old, a bench headed by Justice U U Lalit said he shall not misuse the liberty in any manner.

Rao, who had challenged the Bombay high court's April 13 order rejecting his plea for permanent bail on medical grounds, is currently on interim bail.

 

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

The Pune Police had also claimed the conclave was organised by people with alleged Maoist links.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) later took over the probe in the matter.

Rao was arrested on August 28, 2018 from his Hyderabad residence and is an under-trial in the case.

An FIR was lodged by the Pune Police on January 8, 2018 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
