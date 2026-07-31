SC grants anticipatory bail to DMK's Senthil Balaji in TASMAC corruption case

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to DMK leader and former minister V Senthil Balaji in a new corruption case concerning alleged irregularities within the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

IMAGE: DMK leader V Senthil Balaji. Photograph: @V_Senthilbalaji/X

Key Points The Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to DMK leader V Senthil Balaji in a new corruption case filed by the Tamil Nadu government.

Conditions for bail include cooperating with the investigation, depositing his passport, and refraining from influencing witnesses.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and a large-scale scam in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) involving allotment of shops and bars.

Balaji's legal team argued the FIR was politically motivated and based on an Enforcement Directorate affidavit, with no flight risk or need for custodial interrogation.

The Madras high court had previously dismissed Balaji's anticipatory bail petition in the same case.

In a relief to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and former minister V Senthil Balaji, the Supreme Court on Friday granted him anticipatory bail till further orders in a fresh corruption case lodged against him by the Tamil Nadu government led by Joseph Vijay.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi granted the relief to Balaji with certain conditions -- that he will cooperate with the investigation, deposit his passport and not influence any witnesses.

"You immediately come to us even if there is slightest breach in bail conditions. We will modify or cancel our orders," Justice Bagchi told senior advocate Guru Krishnakumar appearing for the Tamil Nadu government.

Background to the Case

Earlier in the day, Justice V Mohana recused herself from hearing the anticipatory bail plea of Balaji. On Thursday, the top court agreed to hear Balaji's plea seeking pre-arrest bail in the fresh corruption case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

The Madras high court had dismissed the anticipatory bail petition of Balaji in the FIR lodged by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in the TASMAC scam case.

Soon after the denial, the top court bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant was urged by senior lawyers Kapil Sibal, Mukul Rohatgi and Amit Anand Tiwari on behalf of the DMK leader that his plea be listed for urgent hearing as he faces imminent coercive action.

Allegations and Defence

Balaji represents Coimbatore South in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. According to the FIR, a large-scale scam took place in TASMAC in the allotment of shops and bars.

Balaji alleged that the FIR quoted verbatim the affidavit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the petition the agency filed before the Supreme Court.

In fact, the FIR itself at various places says that it is from the counter affidavit and petition of the ED, the plea said.

"Our contention is that the FIR is for the incident said to have taken place between 2021 and 2025.

"I am at no flight risk; no custodial interrogation required.

"I was the minister in the department and TASMAC is a corporation independent in existence and functioning," senior advocate Tiwari said.

He also termed the move an instance of political vendetta. The FIR details a systematic cash-kickback scheme involving tens of crores, where bottle supply companies generated bogus or inflated invoices for distilleries.