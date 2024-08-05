SC extends stay on kanwar route eatery order by MP, UP U'khand

The Supreme Court on Monday extended its July 22 interim order staying the directives issued by the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh, asking eateries along the kanwar yatra routes to display the names of their owners, staff and other details.

IMAGE: Kanwariyas carrying water take out the annual kanwar yatra during the ongoing Sawan month, in Surat, Gujarat, August 5, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Opposition had dubbed the directives issued by the three states as divisive and discriminatory against Muslims, and the apex court's order effectively ensured that the Yatra was held without their orders being enforced.

A large number of devotees travel from various places with 'kanwars' carrying holy water from the Ganga to perform jalabhishek of Shivlings during the Hindu calendar month of 'Shravan'.

Many believers shun consuming meat during the month they consider holy. Many don't even consume meals containing onions and garlic.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and R Mahadevan could not hear the matter due to paucity of time but extended the interim order.

The counsel appearing for one of the parties submitted that Kanwar Yatra is currently going on and Shravan will end on August 19. When he requested the court for an early hearing, the bench said a date will be fixed, without specifying when will the matter be heard next.

Apart from the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments, the BJP-controlled civic body of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh had also issued similar directive to shop owners. Ujjain is home to the famous "Mahakaal" temple to Lord Shiva.

In its reply, the Uttar Pradesh government defended its directive requiring eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners and staff, saying the idea was to bring in transparency, avoid "potential confusion" and ensure a peaceful yatra.

On July 22, the apex court had ordered an interim stay on the directives, saying, "...we deem it appropriate to pass an interim order prohibiting the enforcement of the impugned directives. In other words, the food sellers (including dhaba owners, restaurants, foods and vegetable sellers, hawkers, etc) may be required to display the kind of food that they are serving to the Kanwariyas.

"But they must not be forced to display the name/identity of the owners and also the employees, deployed in their respective establishments. It is ordered accordingly," the bench had directed.

The top court was hearing a batch of pleas including those by TMC MP Mahua Moitra, academician Apoorvanand Jha and columnist Aakar Patel, and NGO Association for Protection of Civil Rights challenging the directives.

The month of Shravan started from July 22 this year and will last till August 19.