SC dismisses plea against noose, leaves it to govt for alternative method

The Supreme Court has upheld the practice of execution by hanging for death row convicts, while also opening the door for the Centre to explore alternative, less painful methods through an expert review.

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Key Points The Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging execution by hanging for death row convicts.

The court's decision allows the Centre to review existing execution methods via an expert body.

The petition sought to replace hanging with less painful alternatives like lethal injection.

The Centre previously argued that hanging is "quick, simple" and less painful than other methods.

The apex court clarified it cannot direct the legislature on specific sentencing modes.

The Supreme Court on August 18, Tuesday, dismissed a petition seeking the abolition of the present practice of executing a death row convict by hanging and replacing it with less painful methods such as intravenous lethal injection.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said its verdict would not preclude the Centre from undertaking a comprehensive review of the existing method of execution through an expert body with a view to examining whether any alternative method of execution better serves the constitutional objective of minimising unnecessary pain while preserving the dignity of the condemned prisoner.

Supreme Court's Stance on Execution Methods

The bench delivered its verdict on a plea, filed in 2017 by senior advocate Rishi Malhotra, seeking removal of the present mode of execution of death row convicts by hanging from the statute.

The petition had sought abolition of the practice of executing a death row convict by hanging and replacing it with less painful methods such as "intravenous lethal injection, shooting, electrocution or gas chamber".

During the arguments, Malhotra had said at least an option should be given to a condemned prisoner as to whether he wanted hanging or lethal injection as a mode of execution.

In March 2023, the apex court said it may consider setting up a committee of experts to examine whether execution of death row convicts by hanging was proportionate and less painful and sought "better data" from the Centre on issues regarding the mode of execution.

The top court, however, made it clear that it cannot direct the legislature to adopt a particular mode of sentencing condemned convicts.

Centre's Defence of Hanging Method

In 2018, the Centre strongly supported a legal provision that a death row convict would only be hanged to death and had told the bench that the other modes of execution, like lethal injections and firing, were not less painful.

The counter affidavit, filed by the joint secretary of the ministry of home affairs, had said that death by hanging was "quick, simple" and free from anything that would "unnecessarily sharpen the poignancy of the prisoner".

The affidavit was filed in response to the PIL, which referred to the 187th Report of the Law Commission advocating the removal of the present mode of execution from the statute.