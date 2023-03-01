News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC directs TN to reconsider early release of Lankan in jail for 35 years

SC directs TN to reconsider early release of Lankan in jail for 35 years

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 01, 2023 17:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider the issue of premature release of a Sri Lankan convict, who has undergone nearly 35 years of incarceration.

IMAGE: Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

The apex court, while noting that the petitioner intends to go back to Sri Lanka as and when he is released, directed that he shall be shifted to an appropriate transit camp as may be decided by the state.

 

A bench of Justices A S Oka and Rajesh Bindal noted it has been stated before the court that the state government has set up transit camps where foreigners who have overstayed in India and refugees have been accommodated, and if a direction is issued to that effect by the court, the petitioner can be shifted there.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by petitioner Rajan who has challenged the state's February 12, 2021 order rejecting his prayer for grant of premature release in terms of the February 1, 2018 policy.

"We direct the state of Tamil Nadu to reconsider the issue of premature release of the petitioner in the light of what is observed in this order within a maximum period of three weeks from today," the bench said in its February 24 order.

It observed that the petitioner has been convicted, sentenced to life imprisonment and has undergone approximately 35 years of incarceration.

The bench noted that the petitioner's prayer for premature release was considered and rejected by the state on two grounds -- seriousness of the crime committed by him and that trials of the co-accused were separated and his premature release would be a hindrance to the conduct of fair trials.

It said the apex court order of March last year refers to an affidavit filed by the state which records that the petitioner's conduct in jail has been satisfactory.

The bench further noted that the counsel appearing for the Centre has stated before it that on verification, it was found that the petitioner is a citizen of Sri Lanka.

"From the orders which are passed earlier, it is crystal clear that as and when there is an order releasing the petitioner, he intends to go back to Sri Lanka. If he is shifted to a transit camp, the state government can ensure that he does not move out, till he goes back to his own country," it said.

The bench said it is not the case of the state or the Centre that there are any other offences committed by the petitioner.

"Therefore, considering the overall factual scenario and nationality of the petitioner, the case of the petitioner for premature release will have to be reconsidered by the state government in the light of the policy dated February 1, 2018 or any other relevant policy which is applicable to the petitioner," it said.

"In the meanwhile, we direct that the petitioner shall be shifted to appropriate transit camp as may be decided by the state government," the bench said, while granting a week time to state to shift him to an appropriate transit camp.

The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on March 27.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SL forms panel for return of Tamil refugees from India
SL forms panel for return of Tamil refugees from India
Lankan convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case seeks mercy killing
Lankan convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case seeks mercy killing
'India has to ensure Sri Lanka doesn't go bankrupt'
'India has to ensure Sri Lanka doesn't go bankrupt'
SC verdict on collegium-like system for ECs on Thu
SC verdict on collegium-like system for ECs on Thu
WTT Contender: Manika starts with wins, Sharath ousted
WTT Contender: Manika starts with wins, Sharath ousted
Interfaith relations can't be dubbed as love jihad: HC
Interfaith relations can't be dubbed as love jihad: HC
Amid 'come to Delhi' calls, Stalin bats for Congress
Amid 'come to Delhi' calls, Stalin bats for Congress
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why Are Lankans Protesting Against India?

Why Are Lankans Protesting Against India?

'Rajapaksa didn't trust India, tilted towards China'

'Rajapaksa didn't trust India, tilted towards China'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances