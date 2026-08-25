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SC directs Tarun Tejpal to surrender in 2 weeks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje August 25, 2026 15:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Supreme Court has dismissed journalist Tarun Tejpal's plea for exemption from surrendering, directing him to report to authorities within two weeks following his conviction and 10-year sentence in a 2013 rape case.

Tarun Tejpal

IMAGE: Journalist Tarun Tejpal. Photograph: PTI Archives 

Key Points

  • The Supreme Court dismisses Tarun Tejpal's plea for surrender exemption.
  • Tejpal directed to surrender within two weeks in the 2013 rape case.
  • His appeal against conviction will be heard on September 22, subject to surrender.
  • Bombay high court had previously sentenced Tejpal to 10 years rigorous imprisonment.
  • Tejpal, former Tehelka editor, was convicted of raping a junior colleague in Goa.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed journalist Tarun Tejpal's plea seeking exemption from surrendering following his conviction and sentence of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by the Bombay high court in a 2013 rape case.

A bench of Justice Alok Aradhe directed Tejpal to surrender within two weeks.

 

Supreme Court Upholds Conviction

The bench listed his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence for hearing on September 22, subject to filing of the surrender certificate.

On August 6, the high court convicted Tejpal of rape and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years, overturning his acquittal by the trial court five years ago.

Former editor of Tehelka, Tejpal, was convicted of raping a junior colleague inside a hotel elevator in 2013 during an event organised by the magazine in Goa.

Earlier, the 62-year-old journalist had claimed that he was a political victim.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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