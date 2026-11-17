The Supreme Court has issued a significant directive to authorities, urging them to promptly address critical deficiencies in passenger amenities, including safe drinking water and sanitation, at railway stations across India to ensure public health and safety.

IMAGE: Passengers rush to board trains at the Patna Junction Railway Station as they return to their respective destinations after the Chhath festival, in Patna, Bihar, November 17, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court has directed authorities to address passenger amenities at railway stations to ensure health and safety.

The directive follows a plea highlighting deficiencies based on a Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report.

The CAG report, tabled in Parliament in August this year, flagged issues like E coli bacteria in drinking water and unhygienic washrooms.

The court asked authorities to examine the CAG report recommendations and other issues raised by the petitioner in September this year.

Authorities are mandated to take appropriate remedial measures, as stated in the November 16 order, to ensure the health and safety of passengers.

The Supreme Court has asked authorities to look into a representation concerning passenger amenities at railway stations, and take appropriate remedial measures to ensure the health and safety of passengers.

SC Directs Focus On Passenger Health And Safety

A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order while hearing a plea seeking directions to authorities to ensure safe and hygienic drinking water, cleanliness and sanitation, emergency medical facilities, functional toilets and accessibility for passengers at railway stations.

The bench observed that the petitioner has approached the top court relying upon a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) which highlighted deficiencies in sanitation and maintenance of various passenger amenities at railway stations across the country.

It noted that a similar representation was submitted to the authorities concerned in September this year.

CAG Report Highlights Deficiencies

"While we are of the considered view that the nature of grievances flagged by the petitioner are of substantial public interest, we also take note of the fact that the authorities may require reasonable time to examine the recommendations made in the CAG report and the other issues raised by the petitioner," the bench said in its November 16 order.

"Accordingly, we direct the petitioner to pursue the aforesaid representation before the authorities concerned, who shall look into the same and take appropriate remedial measures, as may be necessary, to ensure the health and safety of passengers availing railway services," it said, while disposing of the petition.

In the plea filed in the apex court, the petitioner had sought directions to authorities to ensure comprehensive and periodic testing of all passenger drinking water sources at railway stations in accordance with prescribed standards.

Petitioner's Demands For Improved Facilities

The plea sought directions to forthwith undertake time-bound corrective and remedial measures at railway stations to ensure hygienic drinking water, cleanliness and sanitation, functional toilets, proper waste management, accessibility, emergency medical facilities and all prescribed minimum essential amenities to safeguard the health, safety, dignity and life of railway passengers.

"Issue an appropriate writ, order or direction, directing the respondents to ensure comprehensive and periodic testing of all passenger drinking water sources in accordance with the prescribed standards, including for E coli, total coliforms and other bacteriological and chemical parameters, and to immediately discontinue every unsafe or contaminated source and provide safe alternative drinking water until rectification and certification," the plea read.

It referred to a CAG report tabled in Parliament in August this year, which flagged the presence of E coli bacteria in drinking water from water coolers and unhygienic conditions in washrooms at several stations.

Ensuring Accountability And Timely Action

The plea also sought a direction to the concerned authorities to implement, within definite timelines, the applicable recommendations of the CAG report through station-wise corrective action and an effective, transparent monitoring mechanism.

It said in case of failure, neglect or unjustified delay in rectifying the deficiencies within the prescribed time-frame, responsibility and accountability be fixed upon the concerned officers with appropriate action in accordance with law.

The petitioner urged that authorities be directed to immediately address deficiencies directly affecting passenger health and safety, particularly unsafe drinking water, sanitation and cleanliness, toilets, waste management and emergency medical preparedness.