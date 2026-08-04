SC directs Centre to formulate national SOP for Kanwar Yatra safety

The Supreme Court has initiated proceedings to ensure the safe and orderly conduct of the annual Kanwar Yatra by seeking a comprehensive national Standard Operating Procedure from the Centre and various state governments.

IMAGE: Specially abled Kanwariyas carry a Shiv Kanwar during the Kanwar Yatra in the holy month of Sawan, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, August 4, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Supreme Court seeks national SOP for safe and orderly Kanwar Yatra.

Plea demands inter-state coordination for traffic and crowd management.

Authorities urged to ensure emergency access and public safety during the Yatra.

Call for strengthening public awareness on road safety and traffic rules.

Plea requests periodic review of safety measures and compliance reports.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea seeking a direction to formulate a comprehensive national standard operating procedure (SOP) for safe and orderly conduct of the annual Kanwar Yatra.

This year, the Kanwar Yatra commenced on July 30 with the start of the holy month of Shravan and will conclude on August 11.

Ensuring Safety For Kanwar Yatra

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta agreed to hear the plea which also sought a direction to concerned authorities to establish an inter-state coordination mechanism for planning, monitoring and reviewing traffic, crowd management and emergency preparedness for future Kanwar Yatras.

"Issue notice, returnable on August 25, 2026," the bench said.

The plea has made the Centre, the National Highways Authority of India and states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh as party respondents.

It has sought direction to the concerned authorities to implement effective traffic management plans, including route planning, pedestrian management, designated parking areas, traffic diversions and coordination among police, transport and highway authorities.

Key Demands Of The Plea

The plea said the concerned authorities be directed to maintain appropriate emergency access for ambulances, fire services, police and other emergency responders during the Yatra, consistent with operational requirements and public safety.

"Issue an appropriate writ, order or direction directing the Union of India, in consultation with the concerned state governments and competent authorities, to formulate a comprehensive national standard operating procedure for the safe and orderly conduct of the Kanwar Yatra, consistent with the Constitution and the existing statutory framework," said one of the prayers in the plea.

It said the concerned authorities be directed to strengthen public awareness measures regarding road safety, traffic rules, lawful use of motor vehicles and compliance with applicable statutory requirements during the Yatra.

The plea also sought a direction to the concerned authorities to periodically review the effectiveness of the measures adopted and to place appropriate compliance reports before the competent authority in such manner as may be directed by the court.