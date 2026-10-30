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Supreme Court Directs Expelled JD(U) MLA Anant Singh To Surrender

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 30, 2026 11:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Supreme Court has issued a significant directive, ordering expelled JD(U) MLA Anant Singh to surrender by December 1 in the high-profile Dular Chand Yadav murder case, intensifying legal scrutiny on the politician.

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Key Points

  • The Supreme Court has directed expelled JD(U) MLA Anant Singh to surrender by December 1.
  • The order is in connection with the Dular Chand Yadav murder case.
  • Singh was previously granted bail by the Patna High Court in March this year after being arrested last October.
  • The Supreme Court bench also instructed the Bihar Police to complete the investigation in the case within four months.
  • Anant Singh was recently expelled by JD(U) for six years due to alleged anti-party activities.

In a setback to expelled JD(U) MLA Anant Singh, the Supreme Court on Friday directed him to surrender by December 1 in connection with the Dular Chand Yadav murder case.

Supreme Court's Directive On Anant Singh's Bail

Singh, who was earlier arrested in the case for allegedly orchestrating the killing in October last year, was granted bail by the Patna High Court in March this year.

 

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale passed the order while hearing a plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to Singh.

The bench directed the Bihar Police to complete the investigation in the case within four months.

It posted the matter for hearing after four months.

Recently, the JD(U) expelled Mokama MLA Anant Singh and ex-legislator Neelam Devi for six years over alleged anti-party activities.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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