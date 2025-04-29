HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » SC denies bail to ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt

SC denies bail to ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 29, 2025 15:10 IST

x

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of convicted former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in a 1990 custodial death case in which he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

IMAGE: Convicted former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said there was no merit in his plea for bail or the suspension of sentence in the case. 

 

We are not inclined to grant Sanjiv Bhatt bail. The prayer of bail is dismissed. The hearing of appeal shall not be affected. The hearing of appeal is expedited," Justice Nath said while pronouncing the verdict.

The appeal of Bhatt against the conviction and life imprisonment is presently pending in the top court.

Bhatt has moved the top court in 2024 challenging the Gujarat High Court's January 9, 2024 order dismissing his appeal.The high court also upheld the conviction of Bhatt and co-accused Pravinsinh Zala under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The high court had dismissed the state government's appeal seeking to enhance the sentences of five other accused who were acquitted of murder charges but convicted under Sections 323 and 506.

On October 30, 1990, then additional superintendent of police Bhatt detained around 150 people following a communal riot in Jamjodhpur town following a 'bandh' call against the halting of BJP leader L K Advani's 'rath yatra' for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Prabhudas Vaishnani, one of the detained persons, died in hospital after his release.

Vaishnani's brother accused Bhatt and six other police officials of torturing him in custody and causing his death.

Bhatt was arrested on September 5, 2018, in another case where he is accused of falsely implicating a man for drug possession. The trial in the case is underway.

He is also an accused in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots cases along with activist Teesta Setalvad and former Gujarat director general of police R B Sreekumar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt convicted in 1996 case
Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt convicted in 1996 case
Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt gets 20 years in jail
Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt gets 20 years in jail
Sanjiv Bhatt withdraws SC plea in custodial death case
Sanjiv Bhatt withdraws SC plea in custodial death case
Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt acquitted in 1997 case
Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt acquitted in 1997 case
SC rejects officer Sanjiv Bhatt's plea, fines Rs 10K
SC rejects officer Sanjiv Bhatt's plea, fines Rs 10K

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

When Stars Enjoyed A Trip To Kashmir

webstory image 2

10 Times Actors Played Kashmiris

webstory image 3

10 Interesting Facts About Vaibhav Suryavanshi

VIDEOS

Fire-Robot in action to battle massive mall blaze in Mumbai's Bandra1:36

Fire-Robot in action to battle massive mall blaze in...

Tourists flock to Srinagar despite Pahalgam terror attack2:28

Tourists flock to Srinagar despite Pahalgam terror attack

Pakistan violates ceasefire for 5th straight night3:18

Pakistan violates ceasefire for 5th straight night

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD