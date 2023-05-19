News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC defers scientific survey of 'Shivling' at Gyanvapi

SC defers scientific survey of 'Shivling' at Gyanvapi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 19, 2023 16:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the scientific survey, including carbon dating, to determine the age of 'Shivling' which was said to have been found at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

IMAGE: Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Allahabad high court on May 12 ordered determination of the age of the structure claimed to be 'Shivling' using modern technology.

However, the mosque authorities have said the structure is part of a fountain in the 'wazu khana', where ablutions are performed before namaaz.

 

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud issued notices to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Hindu petitioners on the mosque panel's plea against the high court order for the scientific survey and carbon dating of 'Shivling'.

"Since the implications of the impugned order merit closer scrutiny, the implementation of the directions concerned in the order shall stand deferred till the next date," the bench also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and K V Vishwanathan said.

The top court was hearing a plea challenging the Allahabad high court order for conducting a 'scientific survey', including carbon dating, to determine the age of the structure.

The Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government both agreed to the plea for adjourning the proposed scientific survey of 'Shivling' for the time being.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Aurangzeb ordered protection of Varanasi temples too'
'Aurangzeb ordered protection of Varanasi temples too'
What is Places of Worship Act and what does it say
What is Places of Worship Act and what does it say
Judge delivered 26-page Gyanvapi order in 10 minutes
Judge delivered 26-page Gyanvapi order in 10 minutes
Domestic airlines carried 1.29 crore passengers in Apr
Domestic airlines carried 1.29 crore passengers in Apr
Sara Is 'Feeling Too Glam' At Cannes
Sara Is 'Feeling Too Glam' At Cannes
Modi in Hiroshima, to meet two dozen world leaders
Modi in Hiroshima, to meet two dozen world leaders
WTC Final: Ponting surprised SKY isn't in main squad
WTC Final: Ponting surprised SKY isn't in main squad
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Gyanvapi case: SC agrees to hear Muslim side's plea

Gyanvapi case: SC agrees to hear Muslim side's plea

Map with deities on Gyanvapi site shown to HC

Map with deities on Gyanvapi site shown to HC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances