SC collegium approves 20 judges to 3 HCs

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice UU Lalit has approved the appointment of 20 judges to high courts of Punjab and Haryana, Bombay and Karnataka, officials said on Monday.

The collegium, in a meeting held on Monday, approved the proposal for elevation of nine judicial officers as judges in the Punjab and Haryana high court.

As per the statement uploaded on the apex court website, the collegium also cleared the proposal for elevation of two advocates as judges of the Bombay high court.

Similarly, in a meeting held on September 7, it approved the elevation of six judicial officers as judges of the Bombay high court.

In the September 7 meeting, it was further decided to appoint three additional judges as permanent judges of the Karnataka high court.

The apex court approved the proposal for elevation of judicial officers -- Gurbir Singh, Deepak Gupta, Amarjot Bhatti, Ritu Tagore, Manisha Batra, Harpreet Kaur Jeewan, Sukhvinder Kaur, Sanjiv Berry and Vikram Aggarwal – as judges of Punjab and Haryana high Court.

It also approved the proposal for elevation of judicial officers -- Sanjay Anandrao Deshmukh, Yanshivraj Gopichand Khobragade, Mahendra Wadhumal Chandwani, Abhay Sopanrao Waghwase, Ravindra Madhusudan Joshi, and Vrushali @ Shubhangi Vijay Joshi – and advocates Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar and Milind Manohar Sathaye as Judges in the Bombay high court.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on September 7, 2022 has approved the proposal for appointment of the following Additional Judges as Permanent Judges in the Karnataka High Court: Justice Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal, Justice Rajendra Badamikar, and Justice Khazi Jayabunnisa Mohiuddin,” the resolution stated.