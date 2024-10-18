News
Home  » News » SC closes habeas corpus plea against Jaggi's foundation

SC closes habeas corpus plea against Jaggi's foundation

Source: PTI
October 18, 2024 13:50 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday closed the proceedings in a habeas corpus petition filed by a man who had alleged that his two daughters were held captive inside the premises of spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation at Coimbatore.

IMAGE: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. Photograph: Courtesy Ladies Study Group

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud noted that both the women were major and have stated that they were residing at the ashram voluntarily and without any coercion.

 

A habeas corpus petition is filed seeking direction to produce before the court a person who is missing or has been illegally detained.

The bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, also noted that in pursuance of its October 3 order, the police has submitted a status report before it.       The bench observed it would be unnecessary for the apex court to expand upon the ambit of these proceedings which arises from a habeas corpus petition which was initially filed before the Madras high court.

On October 3, the top court had effectively halted the police probe into the alleged illegal confinement of two women at the Foundation's ashram at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

Transferring to itself the habeas corpus petition which was filed before the high court, the top court had directed the Tamil Nadu police to not take any further action in pursuance of the high court's direction asking it to inquire into the alleged illegal confinement of the women.

The apex court had passed the order after the Isha Foundation approached it challenging the high court's order directing the Coimbatore police to collect all case details registered against the foundation and produce them before the court for further consideration.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
