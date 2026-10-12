SC clarifies stance on Form 6 amid row over SIR

The Supreme Court has issued a crucial clarification, stating it did not adjudicate on the new Form 6 for electoral roll inclusion, contrary to suggestions made by the Election Commission.

IMAGE: The Supreme Court of India. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court clarified on Monday that it had not adjudicated on the new Form 6.

Form 6 is an application through which an eligible person seeks inclusion in the electoral roll.

The observation came during a hearing related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Justice Bagchi observed that the issue of new Form 6 was not part of the Bihar SIR matter.

This clarification follows an Election Commission press release from September 26 that implied court approval of Form 6.

The Supreme Court on Monday said it had not adjudicated upon the new Form 6 while hearing the matter related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Supreme Court Clarifies Stance on Form 6

Form 6 is an application through which an eligible person seeks inclusion in the electoral roll.

The observation came from a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that was hearing a petition concerning the SIR.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner argued that the Election Commission had said that Form 6 was approved by the apex court.

"There is no adjudication on the new Form 6," Justice Bagchi observed, adding that when the matter relating to the SIR in Bihar was heard before it, the issue of new Form 6 was not there.

While hearing a separate plea on October 5, the apex court said it had not approved any modifications to Form 6 being used by the poll panel during the SIR of electoral rolls in various states.

The Election Commission had issued a press release on September 26 suggesting that the apex court had upheld the Form 6 declaration in the May 2026 judgment relating to the Bihar SIR.