Supreme Court Castigates UP Police For 'Bending Over' In Molestation Case

The Supreme Court has issued a scathing rebuke to the Uttar Pradesh police for their egregious handling of a molestation case, raising serious concerns about police integrity and the manipulation of investigations.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points The Supreme Court severely criticised the Uttar Pradesh police for registering a molestation case against an "unknown person" despite the accused being caught on the spot.

Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva suggested disbanding the UP Police and transferring all investigations to the CBI due to alleged cover-ups and lack of public trust.

The petitioner alleged police bias, manipulation of FIR details, and mysterious assignment of a registration number to a seized motorcycle.

The court questioned why the accused's name was initially left blank in the FIR, stating it erodes institutional credibility and public trust.

The Supreme Court demanded a fresh affidavit from the UP Police explaining the discrepancies and directed the SHO to be present at the next hearing.

"Toeing the line is one thing but bending over is another," the Supreme Court on Wednesday said while castigating Uttar Pradesh police for registering a molestation case against an "unknown person" despite having arrested the accused on the spot.

Supreme Court's Strong Observations On Police Conduct

Making sharp observations while hearing a plea for the cancellation of anticipatory bail of an accused in a molestation case in Bulandshahr district, the Supreme Court said the Uttar Pradesh Police may be disbanded and all investigations handed over to the CBI.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva said, "Toeing the line is one thing but bending over is another. And this kind of cover-up job? Less said the better."

Directing the station house officer (SHO) to be present in the courtroom on the next date of hearing, the bench said, "This is how you do the investigation. We have seen lacunae in many cases. In everything, you have an agenda. How will people trust you if this is how you proceed with these matters?

"It is better if we ask the CBI to step in and take over all UP Police investigations. We might as well disband the UP Police. This nonsense has to stop at some point."

Petitioner Alleges Bias And Manipulation In Probe

It took note of the petitioner's in-person submissions that the police report was "biased". She said the police had initially registered an FIR against an "unknown person" and when the court asked for the report, they just added the name of the accused in it, without carrying out any investigation.

The petitioner claimed that the police registered an FIR against an "unknown" motorcycle rider, despite having caught the suspect on the spot and handed him over to the local police.

She further submitted that the preliminary report by the police was biased from the outset and they later gave the accused a clean chit.

She also pointed out that the motorcycle in question, which originally had no number plate when seized, was mysteriously assigned a registration number during the probe. She alleged that she gave a complaint in the morning but the time shown is 9 pm.

Court Questions Police Credibility And FIR Discrepancies

The bench questioned the counsel representing the Uttar Pradesh Police and said, "The FIR was registered against unknown persons? Why did you write unknown if the person was caught at the spot?

"Why did you register an FIR against an unknown motorcycle rider if he was caught at the spot? How will people trust the police?"

It observed that leaving the name of an apprehended suspect blank in the initial FIR and subsequently manipulating case details completely erodes institutional credibility and public trust in law enforcement agencies.

"You catch the accused at the spot but you don't want to name him in the FIR. Perhaps, if the equation works out, you can substitute the name, bring in one of your own names, you must have kept a list of accused in different FIRs whoever has gotten a lesser number of FIRs you can include his name. Is that how it works there?" the bench asked.

UP Police Ordered To File Fresh Affidavit

It noted in the order that the affidavit filed by the UP Police was completely uninspiring, and directed it to file a fresh one explaining why the name of the accused was not included in the FIR.

"We find the affidavit filed by UP police to be completely uninspiring. The officer to be present in court in the next hearing with a better affidavit explaining as to why the FIR was registered against an unknown motorcycle rider when it is an admitted fact that the said motorcycle rider was apprehended at the spot," it said.

It also sought to know the reason for leaving the name of the accused as blank in the FIR initially and thereafter supplementing it with a name.